Elha Nympha opens up about weight loss journey, current relationship

MANILA – Back in July, singing champion Elha Nympha surprised her followers with a slimmer figure.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” the Nympha shared that she owes it all to her strict routine of diet and exercise which began in March.

“Kasi before po, nag-diet na po ako and nag-lose na ako ng weight before tapos may inintake ako na medicine kaya medyo lumaki. May point po na parang gusto ko lang po ng change para sa sarili ko. Nag-start po yun nung March,” she said.

“Nag-start ako sa small goals lang po. Dapat next week, ganito na ang weight ko. Unti-unti po, hindi ko na lang po namalayan na sobrang nag-lose na po pala talaga ako ng weight. Hanggang ngayon po, nagda-diet pa rin po,” she added.

In particular, Nympha said she goes on a low-carb diet and she works out twice or thrice a day.

When asked how it feels to develop into a fine young woman in front of everyone’s eyes, Nympha said it has some advantages and disadvantages.

The 16-year old singer, however, chooses to look at it on the brighter side.

“Marami po akong na-inspire na tao. Yun naman po kasi talaga yung main goal ko. Sa YouTube account ko po kasi, nagpo-post ako ng weight loss journey ko. Nung pinanood po ng mga viewers yung video ko, triny nila yung diet ko.

“Nakita ko yung results ng ginawa nilang diet so sobrang nakaka-overwhelm. Kapag inisip mo na naka-inspire ka ng ibang tao, happy ka na and parang na-achieve mo pa lalo yung goal mo,” she said.

During the interview, Nympha also admitted that one of the reasons why she’s motivated to stay fit and healthy is her boyfriend, Star Music artist Brian Gazmen.

“Siya po ang isa sa mga dahilan kung bakit ko po binuild up yung sarili ko, bakit po ako nag-diet, bakit din po ako naging confident sa sarili ko ngayonm” she said.

Nympha said she met Gazmen on the set of “Magandang Buhay” when she appeared on the show before and she never expected that they will be more than friends.

“He’s 20 po. Naging friends po kami and then nag-hangout tapos na-meet namin yung best friend ko and then nagkaroon po ng squad. Eventually, hindi ko po inaasahan na magkakaroon ng ganito,” she said.

On why she agreed to be Gazmen’s girlfriend, Nympha said: “Yung patience niya po kasi and yung tiyaga niya po.”

Nympha rose to fame in 2015 when she won ABS-CBN's "The Voice Kids." She also performed internationally, notably on the US and French versions of "Little Big Shots."

Nympha is currently part of the Kapamilya trio JEZ, along with fellow singing champions Janine Berdin of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" and Zephanie of "Idol Philippines."