Why Jiro Manio is not keen on returning to showbiz

Screengrab from Julius Babao's vlog

MANILA – Former child actor Jiro Manio has been spending his time nowadays at the DOH Treatment and Rehabilitation Facility in Bataan as a co-facilitator.

It was a conscious effort for Manio, who was once involved in using illegal drugs, to stay inside the facility even after finishing his rehab in 2017.

In an exclusive interview with Julius Babao, Manio opened up about his storied showbiz career until he got addicted to illegal substances when he reached 15 years old.

According to him, he decided to return to Bataan and become a volunteer staff to avoid returning to the wrong path.

“Ang sabi nila dito na lang daw muna ako kasi baka paglumabas ako, kung saan-saan na naman ako pumunta,” he said.

He started working as co-facilitator in the rehab center since 2022 – two years after he figured in a stabbing incident in Marikina.

Now that he is free from drug addiction, Manio admitted that he does not see himself returning to the limelight once again.

“Yan po ang di ko masasagot. Ngayon, magpapaka-busy ako sa recovery,” he said. “Nagkaroon ako ng maling experiences dun. Nabalitaan nila na nagbisyo ako ng mali. Nasira ko yung tiwala nila, ng ibang mga tao sa pag-aartista. Kaya kapag naiisip ko or inaalok ako, hindi ako makasagot agad.”

Manio revealed that he is still getting some offers for showbiz projects up to this day and he is well aware that his name remains popular to some.

In fact, he still feels that he is a celebrity, citing instances where he is introduced as a former actor.

“May pagkakataon na feeling ko artista pa rin ako kahit saan ako magpunta. Tsaka ginagamit ko yung karisma ko kapag kailangan para ako yung mapansin. Pag nagpunta ako sa isang lugar, si Jiro Manio yung dating artista. Marami pa ring nagpapa-picture,” Manio continued.

“Ang daming nag-aalok sakin ngayon. Sabi ko di ko alam kasi ang dami nang nabago ngayon eh. Di ko alam kung ano magiging role ko. Baka mahirapan ako. Nandun pa rin yung pangalan ko eh. Alam kong kilala pa rin ako ng mga tao.”

Asked if he regretted his actions in the past that ultimately cost him his career, Manio said that his drug addiction did not end his life.

“Wala naman po [regret] kasi hindi naman naging hadlang sakin yung drugs para huminto sa buhay. Kumbaga naging part po siya ng experience at ng buhay ko para din sa sarili ko. Kung hindi man ako napunta dun, o napunta man ako dun, at least mayroon akong halimbawa na pwede kong salaminin sa sarili ko,” he said.

Manio rose to fame for his stellar performance in the 2023 "Magnifico" that made him the most awarded child actor at the time.



