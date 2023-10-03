MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video for Jason Dy's "Paano Ko Sasabihin" over the weekend.

Directed by Ingrid Ignacio, the almost five-minute video is now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

The track was released in October last year was composed and produced by Star Music's Jonathan Manalo.

"Paano Ko Sasabihin" was also recorded by Thor Dulay years ago.

Last March, in time for his eighth anniversary in showbiz, Dy released his song “Ulit-ulit,” his first project as the newest member of ABS-CBN’s Star Music family.



Dy first gained public recognition after winning the second season of "The Voice of the Philippines" in 2015.

Prior to his win, he was a member of the band A Flat and performed in various gigs around the country.

After winning the contest, he signed a recording contract with MCA Music and released his self-titled debut album, which included his winning song "Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin."

