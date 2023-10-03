MANILA – Jericho Rosales delighted his fans by sharing a picture of himself alongside his fellow Hunks members Piolo Pascual and Diether Ocampo.



The trio came together at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023, which took place at the Makati Shangri-La last Saturday.

In the caption, Rosales playfully teased a Spotify playlist that bore their group's name, noting that it only had 15 monthly listeners.

“Let me find the other two and get back to you. We WERE ‘The Hunks.’ Google mo,” he wrote.

The group, which also includes Bernard Palanca and Carlos Agassi, was formed in the 2000s.

Pascual previously said that nothing much has changed in their dynamics with each other. Although they have parted ways as a group, they have remained active in showbiz.

They were last seen together virtually in 2020 when they participated in an online fundraising event whose aim was to provide food to the less fortunate during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Before that, the last time they had a reunion was on "ASAP" in 2015.