MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Cinema released the list of cinemas in the United Arab Emirates where "A Very Good Girl" will be screened.

The film starring Kapamilya superstar Kathryn Bernardo and Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon will also be shown in Bahrain, Qatar and Oman.

LIST: UAE cinemas showing 'A Very Good Girl' LIST: UAE cinemas showing 'A Very Good Girl' LIST: UAE cinemas showing 'A Very Good Girl' LIST: UAE cinemas showing 'A Very Good Girl' LIST: UAE cinemas showing 'A Very Good Girl'

The movie will also be shown in Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Guam, Saipan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Nigeria.

“A Very Good Girl" is now showing in Philippine theaters.

It also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC