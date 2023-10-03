MANILA -- "A Very Good Girl" stars Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon flew to Los Angeles on Tuesday for the US screenings of their movie.

The Star Cinema movie will have its US premiere in West Hollywood on Wednesday, October 4.

'I'm excited 'cause that's a whole new different audience eh. I'm looking forward sa mga Pinoy din, and other nationalities as well na makakapanood ng film," De Leon told ABS-CBN News at the airport before their departure.

Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon. Photo by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

The award-winning actress invited some of her Hollywood-based friends to watch. "Now I'm not nervous about it. I'm looking forward to it kasi komportable na ako doon," she said.

After the Hollywood screening, de Leon will go to Chicago to start filming an indie movie.

Meanwhile, Bernardo said that De Leon will introduce her to the team that helped in the promotions of her Oscar-nominated movie "Triangle of Sadness."

Asia's Superstar Kathryn Bernardo. Photo by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

'Kung paano ako ka-hands on sa promo sa Manila, doon (LA) naman baligtad kami. Susunod lang ako sa kanya," Bernardo said.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC