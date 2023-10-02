Gary Valenciano enjoys 'Reenergized' tour in US, Canada

Gary Valenciano enjoyed his time overseas for his "Reenergized" tour in the United States and Canada.

In an Instagram post, Valenciano shared his moments at the Moraine Lake with his family.

"Moraine Lake. All this only makes me look forward to coming back but this time but with the entire family. Paolo, Sam, Leia and Luch, and Kiana, all need to see these places in CanadaNext time I will include places like Jasper in to the trip," he said in the caption.

"What an amazing tour it has been. Thank you Lord for allowing me to experience all this," he added.

Aside from his upcoming concerts, Valenciano is also releasing a book chronicling his journey in the entertainment industry.

At same time, he is working on an inspirational album that promises to lift listeners’ spirits when they need it most.

“Mr. Pure Energy” also made some duet collaborations with Gloc-9, Keiko, Julie Anne San Jose, Lea Salonga, and RJ de la Fuente to name a few.

Last April, Valenciano already celebrated his 40th anniversary in a grand way on “ASAP Natin To”.

