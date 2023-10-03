Home  >  Entertainment

Cassy Legaspi says Kathryn Bernardo was her 'real date' at ABS-CBN Ball

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2023 06:13 PM

MANILA – Cassy Legaspi expressed her profound admiration for actress Kathryn Bernardo by posting a photo of them together, taken during the ABS-CBN Ball held last Saturday.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Legaspi uploaded a picture of herself and Bernardo embracing. 

Not content with just one post, Legaspi also shared a then-and-now photo of herself and Bernardo on Instagram Stories. 

The snap depicted them at the ABS-CBN Ball and during the actress's 18th birthday celebration.

In the caption of her post, Legaspi wrote, “my REAL date to the #ABSCBNBall2023.”

Her actual ball date, Darren Espanto, noticed the two’s picture and left a comment, expressing that he is actually fine with the situation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CASSY LEGASPI (@cassy)

This was Legaspi's first time to attend the ABS-CBN Ball. Before their red-carpet appearance, she and Espanto faced questions regarding their relationship status.

"We're special friends," Legaspi said of the Kapamilya singer, who meanwhile described the actress as "irreplaceable" in his life.

