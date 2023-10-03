Bella Poarch named one of Forbes' Top Creators in 2023

Screengrab from Forbes' website

Filipino-American TikTok star and singer Bella Poarch continued to establish her name on social media as she earned a spot in Forbes’ list of Top Creators in 2023.

Poarch ranked 34th in the rankings as she amassed a total of $3.3 million in earnings for this year alone, with a social media following of 112 million with an average engagement of 0.65%.

According to the Forbes website, since Poarch’s viral TikTok video in 2020, she has stepped on gas pedal on her digital career, releasing an album in 2022 and has modeled for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.

She has also released products with Steve Madden and Funko Pop.

Leading the Forbes list is Jimmy Donaldson also known as MrBeast, who has over 310 million total followers and a whopping 9.8% average engagement. He also earned around $82 million through his platforms.

Olajide Olatunji (KSI) ranked second, while Jake Paul rounded up the top three content creators.

Forbes used the estimated earnings, follower counts, engagement rates, and entrepreneurial activities of thousands of internet personalities to rank the world’s top creators.

Last March, Poarch won her first trophy in the Kids' Choice Awards as she was hailed as Favorite Social Music Star at the awards ceremony held in Los Angeles, California.

Poarch earlier released the single "Dolls," a follow-up to her hit "Build A B*tch" with a cameo of Bretman Rock.

She became a viral sensation after she posted a video of her lip-syncing to Millie B’s “M to the B” back in August 2020.

