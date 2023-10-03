Angeline, Ogie, Jose Mari to headline Christmas concert series

MANILA -- Some of the brightest OPM artists will join forces for "YuleStars: A Christmas Concert Series."

The series, which aims to raise funds for a good cause, will happen from November 30 to December 2 at 8:30 p.m. at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati.

Angeline Quinto and Joey Generoso will kick off the concert series on November 30 with Ice Seguerra as special guest.



On December 1, Roselle Nava, Christian Bautista and Jose Mari Chan will lead the show.

The series will end on December 2 with Ogie Alcasid and Nina and Seguerra again as guest performer.

Tickets for the show are available via online at Ticketworld.

The concert aims to generate funds that will be used to support the operational commitments of the PMAAAI, and the mission of the various PMA classes with respect to death benefits, hospitalization and educational assistance.