MANILA -- Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla celebrated their 11th year as a love team with their loyal fans.

Exclusive coverage from the thanksgiving event for the solid supporters of the love team were uploaded by Star Magic's Inside News.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

For the first time after three years, the sweet reunion of Bernardo and Padilla with their fans happened in Quezon City.

Hosted by KaladKaren and DJ Jhai Ho, the event was also attended by Karla Estrada and Min Bernardo.



In the event, Padilla and Bernardo once again expressed their gratitude for the unwavering support and love of their fans.



The Kapamilya stars were first paired in the 2010 series “Growing Up.” Their tandem clicked that it was immediately followed by “Princess and I” in 2012, “Got to Believe” in 2013, “Pangako Sa’yo” in 2015, and “La Luna Sangre” in 2017.

Aside from these successful television projects, Bernardo and Padilla have also done numerous box office hits such as “Crazy Beautiful You,” “Barcelona: A Love Untold,” “She’s Dating the Gangster,” and “The How’s of Us.”

Currently, they headline the ABS-CBN series “2 Good 2 Be True.”

Related video: