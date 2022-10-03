MANILA — Thai actor Gulf Kanawut on Sunday held his first fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, treating fans to his Filipino pop culture immersion.
In a series of challenges, Kanawut was asked to deliver lines from iconic Pinoy films like "One More Chance" starring John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo.
He also delivered Piolo Pascual's line "I deserve an explanation. I deserve an acceptable reason" in "Starting Over Again."
Kanawut said he would love to work with Filipino artists to improve his craft, particularly Sarah Geronimo.
"I would love to work with other Thai and Filipino artists so I can improve myself and I would like to work with Sarah Geronimo because she is great," he told reporters in a press conference.
Wearing the traditional barong Tagalog, Kanawut thanked his Filipino fans for their support hoping that they could meet them again soon.
"I would like to thank everyone, thank you so much for spending your time with me. I promise that I will do my best. I never thought that I would have a lot of people who love me and support me like this," he said.
"I promise that I will come to see you guys again. Thank you for tonight," he added.