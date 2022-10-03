MANILA – Regine Velasquez admitted she could no longer hit the high notes like she did when she was younger.

She admitted this in a tweet on Sunday while sharing a clip of her singing “Ikaw ang Lahat sa Akin” from her concert with Martin Nievera back in 2003.

“Just watched this ah medyo magaling pala ako dito but of course this was 100 years ago I can’t do this anymore,” she said.

Velasquez’s social media followers, however, begged to disagree.

When she renewed her contract with ABS-CBN in February this year, Velasquez shared how she remains passionate with her craft throughout the years.

“I just love music. I love singing and for a little while, parang medyo nalihis ako ng kaunti because I was doing other things. I was given the chance to be an actor, I was given a chance to be a host. Not that I forgot that I am a singer. That will never happen. But when I moved back here, yun lang talaga ang gusto kong gawin,” she said.

“10 years ago, when I got pregnant, parang after giving birth, that’s all I wanted to do. I didn’t want to do anything else. I just wanted to sing. My sister -- who is also my manager -- and also my husband, they just kept encouraging me to get back to music.”

She admitted it’s a challenge to maintain her voice. “It was very difficult for me. Because as you all know, babae, ang daming changes sa katawan, hence, apektado pati ang boses. But when I moved back here (ABS-CBN), for some reason, parang wala akong choice. Every Sunday, kailangan kong kumanta so parang wala siyang choice, ready siya lagi.”

Despite everything, Velasquez said she’s happy the network has continued to give her the platform to showcase her craft.

“I am happy. I still have a hard time singing but it’s not as hard anymore like siguro mga four years back. Again, hindi ko siguro maqua-quantify kung gaano ako ka-passionate with my music, but it has been my life.”

