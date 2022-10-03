Lotlot de Leon shares baby photos of Janine on daughter's birthday

MANILA – Lotlot de Leon turned to social media to share baby pictures of Janine Gutierrez to mark her eldest daughter’s birthday.

Posting their family photo, de Leon wrote: “We really didn’t know what we were doing, we were young too... but I really hope we did right by you..”



De Leon said Janine’s smile from day one kept her and Ramon Christopher to be the best they could be for her.



“I love you hon.. Happy birthday my baby girl!” she said.

Gutierrez is also one of the lead stars of the iWantTFC project “Sleep With Me” along with Lovi Poe.