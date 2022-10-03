Home > Entertainment Lotlot de Leon shares baby photos of Janine on daughter's birthday ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 03 2022 12:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA – Lotlot de Leon turned to social media to share baby pictures of Janine Gutierrez to mark her eldest daughter’s birthday. Posting their family photo, de Leon wrote: “We really didn’t know what we were doing, we were young too... but I really hope we did right by you..” De Leon said Janine’s smile from day one kept her and Ramon Christopher to be the best they could be for her. “I love you hon.. Happy birthday my baby girl!” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lotlot de Leon (@ms.lotlotdeleon) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lotlot de Leon (@ms.lotlotdeleon) Gutierrez is also one of the lead stars of the iWantTFC project “Sleep With Me” along with Lovi Poe. Janine Gutierrez mourns pet she 'grew up with' for 12 years After Los Angeles premiere, 'Sleep With Me' heading to New York queer fest Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, celebrity birthday Read More: Lotlot de Leon Janine Gutierrez celebrity birthday /sports/10/03/22/kai-scores-11-in-adelaides-upset-over-phoenix-suns/life/10/03/22/look-mimiyuuuh-gets-his-first-ever-tattoo/entertainment/10/03/22/look-aubrey-miles-troy-montero-honeymoon-in-europe/news/10/03/22/pia-cayetano-seeks-clarity-on-depeds-confidential-funds/sports/10/03/22/akari-debuts-vs-cignal-hd-as-pvl-unveils-schedule