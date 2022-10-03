LOOK: Serena Dalrymple gets married in the US

Serena Dalrymple and Thomas Bredillet get married in the US after four years as a couple. Instagram: @sdalrymple

Former actress Serena Dalrymple, best remembered for her child-star roles, marked a personal milestone Monday (Manila time) as she tied the knot with her partner in the US.

Dalrymple, 32, got married to her French-American boyfriend of four years, Thomas Bredillet, at a lakeside ceremony, as seen in Instagram Stories updates shared by the former Kapamilya star.

The pictures included Dalrymple and Bredillet with their wedding entourage, as well as photo booth snaps during the reception.

Dalrymple and Bredillet started dating in 2018, having matched on a dating app. By 2020, the couple bought a home together in New Hampshire in the US. They got engaged in 2021.

Dalrymple rose to fame in the 1990s after appearing in a commercial for a fast-food chain, and went on to star in successive ABS-CBN films and series.

She was last seen on the big screen in 2010 as the teen daughter of Ai Ai delas Alas in a “Tanging Ina” sequel, before moving to the UK for graduate studies and then the US where she’s now starting her own family.

