LOOK: Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero honeymoon in Europe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2022 01:05 PM

Almost four months after getting married, celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero finally got to go on their honeymoon in Europe.

The couple, who got married last June after 18 years of being together, shared photos and clips of their out of their European trip, which included stops in Liechtenstein, Prague, Vienna, Budapest and Munich.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Miles had said she was supposed to marry Montero in April 2020, but was forced to cancel it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miles and Montero have two children, Hunter and Rocket. She also has a son Maurie from a previous relationship.

