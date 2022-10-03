Home > Entertainment LOOK: Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero honeymoon in Europe ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 03 2022 01:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Almost four months after getting married, celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero finally got to go on their honeymoon in Europe. The couple, who got married last June after 18 years of being together, shared photos and clips of their out of their European trip, which included stops in Liechtenstein, Prague, Vienna, Budapest and Munich. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Troy Montero (@troymontero) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Troy Montero (@troymontero) View this post on Instagram A post shared by AUBREY MILES (@milesaubrey) View this post on Instagram A post shared by AUBREY MILES (@milesaubrey) LOOK: Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero are now married After 18 years, Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero are now engaged Miles had said she was supposed to marry Montero in April 2020, but was forced to cancel it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kasal nina Aubrey Miles at Troy Montero, naudlot dahil sa pandemya Miles and Montero have two children, Hunter and Rocket. She also has a son Maurie from a previous relationship. Related videos: Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, celebrity travel Read More: Aubrey Miles Troy Montero honeymoon celebrity travel /life/10/03/22/look-mimiyuuuh-gets-his-first-ever-tattoo/news/10/03/22/pia-cayetano-seeks-clarity-on-depeds-confidential-funds/sports/10/03/22/akari-debuts-vs-cignal-hd-as-pvl-unveils-schedule/entertainment/10/03/22/watch-mv-for-keifer-sanchezs-debut-solo-single/news/10/03/22/lalaki-sinunog-ang-bahay-para-madamay-umano-ang-mga-kapitbahay