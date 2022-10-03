Actor John Prats has checked another goal on his bucket list together with his wife Isabel Oli.

In an Instagram post, Prats posed on the bleachers of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix held over the weekend.

"Finally!!! Took me 22 years para makanood ng LIVE!!! Goosebumps! With my forever date pa," Prats said in the caption.

Oli was also excited for her husband: "I can't even begin to describe how delighted my husband is right now because he has been a Formula One fan since 2000."

Activists have raised questions regarding the weekend trip of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to Singapore for the F1 Grand Prix.

Reporters have been trying to confirm Marcos’ trip to Singapore since last week, but Palace officials said then that they had “no information yet” about the matter.

The Palace remained mum up until Sunday evening even as pictures of Marcos, his son Ilocos Norte 1st Dist. Rep. Sandro Marcos and cousin House Speaker Martin Romualdez attending the event already made rounds on social media.

