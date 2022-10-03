Social media darlings Ivana Alawi and Zeinab Harake, who have collaborated on YouTube vlogs in the past, both expressed alarm over the removal of their Facebook pages. Instagram: @ivanaalawi

MANILA — Actress Ivana Alawi and social media star Zeinab Harake expressed alarm Monday over the removal of their respective Facebook pages, which both had verified status and millions of followers.

In a video on Instagram, Alawi shared that her Facebook page, which had 19 million followers, disappeared without explanation from the platform.

“Tinanggal ng Facebook ‘yung page ko. No violations. No update kung bakit nila tinanggal. Bigla na lang nila ni-remove,” she said in the video.

Alawi has already contacted a representative from Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to seek answers and to restore her page.

“There must be something deeper to this, why are big pages being targeted? Is Facebook even safe for creators and influencers?” she wrote in the video’s caption.

Aside from her, Alawi shared that Harake, with whom she has collaborated for YouTube vlogs, is experiencing a similar situation after her page was “removed without explanation, no warning, no solution.”

“It’s been almost a month since her page has disappeared and endless promises from Facebook team to resolve her problem but still no update. No one knows what’s happening or when it will get resolved or what to do. Who knows how many more are experiencing this?” Alawi said.

Harake re-posted Alawi’s video through Instagram Stories, where she expressed the same frustration. According to Harake, she has been asking Facebook to restore her verified page for three weeks now.

“My 13M page is gone and now pati na rin kay Ivana. Guys, be careful. Nakaka stress ‘to [nang] malala. Bigla nila aalisin page mo without any violation or problem.

“Three weeks na ‘kong nangungulit. Stressed at umiiyak dahil apektado ‘yung trabaho ko at lalong-lalo upload ko ng vlogs because of this. Please help us!” she wrote.

As of writing, Facebook has yet to release a statement and the removal of Alawi and Harake’s pages.

