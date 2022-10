Anne Curtis and photographer Alan Segui posted photos of Curtis’ daughter Dahlia joining her photoshoot. Photo from Instagram @/alansegui

Screen superstar Anne Curtis on Sunday shared photos of her daughter Dahlia joining her while on a photo shoot.

On Instagram, Curtis shared photos of her and Dahlia, who seemed to have photobombed her while on a photo shoot.

“Cutest photobomber,” she wrote in the caption.

Photographer Alan Segui also posted photos of Curtis and Dahlia on his personal page.