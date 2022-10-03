Screenshot.

Actor Billy Crawford was surprised when his wife Coleen Garcia joined him for a performance in "Dancing With The Stars: France" season 12.

In its fourth episode, Garcia was the mystery guest of Crawford and the couple had the chance to perform together.

Un Billy Crawford choqué ça donne ça 😅👇 pic.twitter.com/HptyGkBWRN — Danse Avec Les Stars (@DALS_TF1) September 30, 2022

"A shocked Billy Crawford looks like this," the "Dancing With The Stars: France" shared in a tweet with a GIF of Garcia appearing in Crawford's performance.

Crawford, together with his partner on the show, Fauve Hautot, got the highest score anew in the episode with 35 points.

They also got the highest score in the last episode with 36 points and 4 buzzes on the premiere night.

