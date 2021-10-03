Lovi Poe performs new single 'Candy' on 'ASAP'

MANILA – New Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe performed her new song “Candy” when she made her second appearance on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday.

The song is about beauty and confidence, and aims to inspire its listeners.

The music was produced by Grammy award winning record producer Omen, with lyrics by Alus.

“’Candy’ is an easy going, feel-good song na pwede mong sayawan. Yun lang, parang mage-enjoy kayo with your girlfriends,” said Poe as she described her single after her number.

Now available in all streaming platforms, Poe first released “Candy” in August.

Poe made her first appearance on ASAP, her first in an ABS-CBN show, last Sept. 19 days after officially becoming a Kapamilya.

At that time, she sang Michael Buble’s “L.O.V.E.” along with Erik Santos and Gary Valenciano.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).