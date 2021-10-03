Karen Davila gets Silver Play Button from YouTube

MANILA - Broadcast journalist Karen Davila is marking a milestone as a content creator after receiving a Silver Play Button from YouTube.

The award is given to YouTube accounts with 100,000 subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

Posing with her plaque, Davila expressed her gratitude while also admitting how she really felt before she embarked on starting her YouTube channel five months ago.

“A BIG THANK YOU. When I started Youtube 5 months ago, I was a bit scared. Being a broadcast journalist for 28 years now, I was unsure of what kind of content I can share that Youtube viewers would love,” she wrote.

“I wanted to share inspiring life stories & show the lighter side of me, what I am like everyday when I am not doing the news or political interviews on Headstart,” she added.

Davila said she is a believer that everyone can learn from each other’s life stories and be inspired by them.

“Thank you my dearest subscribers for joining me in this wonderful journey. Thank you LORD. All things are possible only because of you.”

Currently, Davila has some 472,000 YouTube subscribers.

