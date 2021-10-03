Janella joins Joshua in 'ASAP' birthday celebration

MANILA - Janella Salvador joined Joshua Garcia as he celebrated his birthday on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday.

The former onscreen partners reunited on the dancefloor for the first time since Salvador went back to work after giving birth.

Garcia and Salvador’s screen pairing was short-lived, as the actress went on a year-long hiatus from showbiz to focus on her pregnancy.

In a recent “Drink or Spill” vlog hosted by celebrity twins Joj and Jai Agpangan, Salvador was asked which actor she hopes to be paired up with onscreen.

“Actually wala pa akong naiisip na hindi ko pa nakaka-work na ka-love team na gusto ko maka-love team. Kahit sino naman, open ako,” she answered.

“Pero, honestly, sa lahat ng naging ka-love team ko, best na nakatrabaho ko si Joshua Garcia. Masaya katrabaho si Joshua. He’s super professional, at ang galing niya talaga. Ramdam mo siya sa bawat eksena,” she said.