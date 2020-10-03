How Bangs Garcia achieved her amazing post-baby transformation

MANILA — It was about a week ago when she shared her amazing post-baby transformation, just 2 months after giving birth.

And now, Bangs Garcia detailed to her fans on Instagram how she kept her svelte figure with a dedicated regimen of exercise and diet.

She dubbed her post “My Secrets to a Flat Belly,” and she wrote it particularly for moms, who like her underwent a c-section and “can’t do certain workouts yet.”

You can check out her 10 tips of turning a baby bump into a taut tummy, which puts importance on not starving oneself, staying active, and avoiding sodas, below:

Garcia welcomed her second child, Isabella, with husband Lloyd Birchmore last July.

She first gave birth back in December 2017, a year after she and Birchmore tied the knot in a series of ceremonies that included a civil wedding in England and a private church one.

Their eldest child Amelia will turn 3 in December.