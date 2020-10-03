Here comes the ‘bride’? Kathryn Bernardo stuns as she poses in wedding gowns

MANILA — She’s getting “married” to Daniel Padilla.

And this Friday, Kathryn Bernardo gave a glimpse as to how she would look like as a bride via modelling a new ready-to-wear bridal collection of local celebrity designer, Julianne Syjuco.

The actress acted as the muse for Syjuco’s latest set, dubbed “Vita,” or life in Italian, and she looked absolutely stunning in a backless lace wedding dress and an off-shoulder ball gown.

Check them out below:

Bernardo shared the photos a few days after she and Padilla clarified the shocking rumors that they were getting “married.”

It turned out that while they will be indeed walking down aisle, it’ll be as their characters for an upcoming project, “The House Arrest of Us.”

The Star Cinema project, which will premiere online, will be about two people forced to live under the same roof by the lockdown, together with their families.

It’ll be divided into 13 episodes, and will begin airing October 24 on KTX and October 25 on iWant-TFC. It also stars Ruffa Gutierrez, Herbert Bautista, Dennis Padilla, and Gardo Versoza.