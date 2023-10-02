MANILA -- Celebrity couple Vickie Rushton and Jason Abalos took to Instagram on Sunday to share their first family photo with their newborn son, Knoa Alexander.

The photo taken by Cuddle Bunny was uploaded almost two months after Rushton delivered her baby boy.

"Family," the couple simply captioned their shared post.

It was on their first wedding anniversary last August when Abalos first shared the news that his wife has already given birth.

Last year, Abalos and Rushton exchanged wedding vows at San Antonio de Padua Parish in Silang, Cavite after 10 years of being in a relationship.

The former Kapamilya leading man and the pageant titlist have been together for 11 years. They first went public with their relationship in 2011, but had been dating as early as 2010.

Abalos rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist of “Star Circle Quest,” while Rushton crossed over to showbiz from pageantry via the 2014 edition of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

