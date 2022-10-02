MANILA – The music video of James Reid’s new single “u & i” has already amassed more than one million views less than three days since it first dropped on YouTube.

As of writing Sunday, the music video has over 1.1 million views and is also the top trending video on YouTube.

“It’s only been a day and it’s just about to hit 1M views! Thank you,” Reid said in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“u & i” is Reid’s first single off his sophomore album.

In the music video, Reid and Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt depicted the essence of the song as being intimate with each other.

According to Careless Music, "u & i" is an "upbeat pop track that depicts two people connecting and knowing that they're drawn to each other.

"It's about enjoying each other's company and taking action to experience themselves – because when they're with each other, nothing else matters."

Reid earlier debunked speculations of a brewing romance between him and Merritt. In an Instagram post, the actor-musician shared a picture of him and Merritt where he appears to be sending the Filipino-American model off as she prepares to drive away.

It was later on revealed that the photo is the cover photo used on various music streaming platforms for “u & i.”