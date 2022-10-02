Moira takes 'ASAP' stage with 'Babalik Sa 'Yo'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Moira dela Torre on Sunday performed on the “ASAP Natin To” stage her latest single “Babalik Sa ‘Yo.”

The track about unexpected love and longing was released last July.

The song was written specifically for the "2 Good 2 Be True" soundtrack, by Dela Torre and her now-estranged husband Jason Hernandez and released under Star Music.

Dela Torre and Hernandez announced their separation on May 31.

Just recently, Dela Torre denied that "Babalik Sa ‘Yo” pertains to Hernandez, who had confessed to being “unfaithful” during their marriage.

Dela Torre said in a Facebook post that “Babalik Sa ‘Yo” does not pertain to her personal life.

She wrote: “thank u for all the love uv given babalik sayo and for making it no.2 on the charts!! ly guys […] ps kanta lang to, wag marupok”.

Currently, Dela Torree is gearing up a world tour in 2023, which she only recently confirmed.