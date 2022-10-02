LOOK: Coco Martin, Jodi Sta. Maria in ‘Ang Probinsyano’ US tour

Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment Facebook page.

MANILA — Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria joined forces in a US concert tour after the conclusion of the hit teleserye "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano".

In a post by Dreamscape Entertainment, the two were seen serenading the crowd. They will also be starring in a movie that's set to be released this year.

"Kasama sa pag hahatid ng saya at kilig si Jodi Sta Maria sa mga ka-Probinsyano natin sa USA!"

Sta. Maria is a special guest star of the “Pasasalamat” tour of Martin’s iconic series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which concluded in August.

The two recently had a recording session in preparation for the series of shows, as seen in updates from their respective Instagram pages and from B617 Management.

Martin and Sta. Maria entertained US-based Filipinos on October 1 at Sycuan Casino in San Diego. On October 2 they will be at Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland, California; and on October 23 at Farrington High School Auditorium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

They will be joined by “Ang Probinsyano” cast members Michael de Mesa, Raymart Santiago, Smugglaz, Bassilyo, Jay Gonzaga, John Medina, Sancho delas Alas, and Marc Solis.

Sta. Maria and Martin will juggle the concert tour with the filming of “Labyu with an Accent,” which is partly set in the US.

The Star Cinema movie marks the first team-up of the Sta. Maria and Martin, and is one of eight entries in the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival.

