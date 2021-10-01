Divas, 50 other stars unite in online tribute to teachers

Over 50 artists will join the ‘Gabay Guro’ digital concert on Saturday. Facebook: Gabay Guro

MANILA — Amid the start of the political campaign season, over 50 performers will band together this weekend to pay tribute to teachers.

The list includes Joey Albert, Gigi De Lana, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Jona, Kuh Ledesma, Kyla, Regine Velasquez, Angeline Quinto, Morisette, and Sharon Cuneta, who will render a Divas Medley in the Gabay Guro show, or “Guro sa Gitna ng Pandemya: Heroes for Digital Transformation.”

The program will be streamed live Saturday, October 2 via Gabay Guro’s Facebook page and YouTube channel starting at 2 p.m.

Organizers are adamant to keep the almost three-hour program free from politics. “That is our sacred unwritten rule — we don’t want Gabay Guro to be used [as a] political arena,” PLDT’s Gabay Guro Chairperson Chaye Cabal-Revilla told ABS-CBN News in a virtual media conference.

“We have declined offers of donations from politicians,” she said, citing the efforts of her group to keep the advocacy programs afloat with the generous support of private companies and artists who obliged to be part of the show.

“Ang dami talagang mababait na mga Pilipino kaysa mga salbahe,” Cabal-Revilla quipped.

Aside from the divas collaboration, musical director Eloisa Matias also curated several production numbers featuring many leading musical artists.

An iconic ballads medley will feature Jose Mari Chan, Martin Nievera, Nonoy Zuniga, and Basil Valdez, while Awra Briguela, Rhap Salazar, iDOLLS, and Wacky Kiray will render a testimonial and a medley. A P-pop number will be performed by P-pop groups BINI and BGYO, while a surprise medley of songs will feature Vina Morales, Lara Maigue, Klarisse De Guzman, Aicelle Santos and Bituin Escalante.

“That’s the advantage of the digital age. Ironically the pandemic led us to creatively tap many artists na hindi possible dati,” said Matias. “And many stars wanted to be part of the show kahit warak-warak minsan ang connectivity and other technical challenges. “

Matias also gathered Quest, Sam Concepcion, Rayver Cruz, and Elmo Magalona in the opening number. A band hits medley will also feature Nyoy Volante, Bugoy, Davey Langit, Erik Santos, Jed Madela, The Itchyworms, and Randy Santiago; a Side A/Neocolours medley will include Mark Bautista, Jeremy Glinoga, Jason Dy, Poppert Bernales, and Christian Bautista; while an acoustic medley will be sung by Janine Tenoso, Barbie Almalbis, Ice Seguerra, and Yeng Constantino.

The event is expected to draw in over half a million teachers, who can join by downloading the Gabay Guro Super App.

Since 2007, Gabay Guro has been empowering teachers across the country through its core pillars: Classroom Donations, Connectivity and Computerization, Scholarships; Teachers’ Trainings; Livelihood Projects; Digital Innovation; and the Teacher’s Tribute.

“Our teachers are the pillars of education. They pave the way for our children to have the best learning opportunities even at this crucial them,” said Cabal-Revilla, who is also bracing for the next challenge to teachers in their deployment in the upcoming elections.

“More than anything kailangan namin ng pagmamahal at panalangin!”