WATCH: Iza finds out Jodi and Sam's affair in 'Ang sa Iyo ay Akin'

MANILA -- The biggest secret of the two lead characters in ABS-CBN's series "Ang sa Iyo ay Akin" has been revealed.

On Thursday's episode, Ellice (Iza Calzado) finally found out about her husband Gabriel's (Sam Milby) affair with her best friend Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria).

Ellice confirmed her doubts when she secretly followed Gabriel, who went to a law office, where she got to read a copy of Affidavit of Acknowledgement of Paternity, confirming that her husband is the real father of Jacob, Marissa's son.

"Ang sa Iyo ay Akin" follows the story of best friends whose relationship is torn by greed and envy. It premiered last August 17.

The series also set a new digital era for ABS-CBN, with its lead stars welcoming fans to a platform that allows for a new level of interaction.



In a first for an ABS-CBN drama premiere, the cast interacted with viewers live, reacting to real-time feedback. They also shared trivia regarding just-aired scenes.

ABS-CBN’s pioneering digital teleserye is a distinction, which, for director FM Reyes, symbolizes not only the network’s commitment to serving its audience, but also the continued fight for those who lost their livelihood.

“The fight is not just for us,” Reyes previously said, ahead of the premiere. “It’s for the 11,000 people who lost their jobs. This is our little way of fighting for you.”

"Ang sa Iyo ay Akin" airs weeknights in Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and iWantTFC.