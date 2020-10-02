WATCH: Enrique Gil channels BTS in dance cover of 'Dynamite'

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Enrique Gil recreated the look of one of the members of BTS in a dance cover of the Korean boy band's latest hit, "Dynamite."

Through makeup and styling, the Kapamilya star was transformed into BTS member Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name V.

He was initially hesitant, but was convinced by his sister Andie, his girlfriend Liza Soberano, and another friend.

"It took forever for me, Hopie (Soberano), and Rhianna to convince Quen (Gil) to do this," Andie said while applying makeup on Gil, as seen in a vlog posted last September 30.

"This is your moment, Quen, to shine," she added.

Gil said he has been a fan of BTS, and considers "Dynamite" his favorite song and music video from the Korean boy band.

After Andie, makeup artist and hairstylist Posh Torres helped in the preparations.

"I can't do Quen's hair so Mama Posh is going to be doing that today and helping me with makeup," Andie said.

Completing Gil's BTS look is his outfit -- a green suit vest over a cream long-sleeve polo with a red striped tie, which was paired with matching green slacks.

"I hope you're going to be able to dance in your shoes," Gil's sister said. "Kasi medyo makapit 'yung shoes niya. Kaya 'yan, I believe in you."

The next clip showed that the actor was able to pull it off as he danced effortlessly to the BTS track, starting at the 7:36 mark in the video below:

Meanwhile, the Gil siblings also took the opportunity to thank their viewers and subscribers as they received the YouTube Silver Play Button.

The award is given to content creators with 100,000 subscribers.

"I know it's late, guys. But yeah, we got it," said Gil, who now has more than 530,000 YouTube subscribers.