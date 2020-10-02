Sharon Cuneta to perform with daughters Frankie, Miel as Gabay Guro goes digital

MANILA -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, big-name stars have dauntlessly committed to provide non-stop entertainment, memorable fun and lots of prizes for public and private school teachers to mark the 13th anniversary of Gabay Guro, presented by the PLDT-Smart Foundation.

The teachers will be given tribute anew for all their hard work and sacrifices, with this year’s theme, “Digitalization: Transitioning to a Better Normal.” The show will be streamed live on October 3, Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. via Gabay Guro’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.



The teachers can watch the online grand gathering from the comfort of their homes. The event, which is going digital for the first time with an e-ticket and a QR (quick response) code, will be hosted by Edu Manzano, Xian Liam and Iza Calzado.



“We do this for a lot of our teachers,” Gabay Guro chairperson Chaye Cabal-Revilla told ABS-CBN News. “This is something that we do out of love. We’re all volunteers here, no titles, no position. We do this as sacrifice and love for the teachers. The formative years of our lives were spent, aside from our parents, but with our teachers.”

Revilla insists the roles of parents and teachers are interchangeable. “That’s the reason we have to pay tribute to our teachers,” she said. “We want to show them they are important. They are pillars in our country and we really love them. This is the least we can do for them. So, even with no sleep and really tired, we want to do this for the teachers.”

Headlining the line-up of more than two dozen artists performing in a virtual landscape is Sharon Cuneta. However, unlike last year, when Cuneta shared the stage with her ex-husband, Gabby Concepcion, much to the thrill of more than 20,000 teachers at the Mall of Asia Arena, the Megastar will perform with her daughters, Frankie and Miel Pangilinan, this time around.

Cuneta and her daughters will be featured in the Gabay Guro parent-daughter tribute, along with Dingdong and Jayda Avazado, Ogie and Leila Alcasid, and Zsa Zsa Padilla and Karylle.

Gary Valenciano and KZ Tandingan will open the grand gathering, to be followed by the performance of Martin Nievera and Jona.

Derek Ramsay and Pops Fernandez will draw the raffle of prizes live.

Performances from analog to digital mash-up are OPM artists Joey Generoso with Mark Bautista, Paolo Santos with Julie Ann San Jose, Juris with Inigo Pascual, Jinky Vidal with Klarisse de Guzman, and Luke Mejares with Ebe Dancel.

The champions’ medley will feature Zephanie Dimaranan, Sam Concepcion, Jed Madela and the TNT Boys Mackie Empuerto, Kiefer Sanchez and Francis Concepcion.

Doing the Hagibis and Hotdog tribute are Randy Santiago, Christian Bautista, Nyoy Volante, Paolo Santos, Raimund Marasigan, Teddy Corpuz and Jugs Jugueta.

The love team medley will headline Bea Alonzo with Ian Veneraion, Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber, Nievera and Fernandez.

Divas Jona, Jaya, Kyla, Lani Misalucha and Regine Velasquez will also perform with Piolo Pascual.

Concepcion, meanwhile, will give an update on the seven key pillars of Gabay Guro that has been empowering teachers across the country – classroom donations, connectivity and computerization, scholarships, teachers’ trainings, livelihood programs, digital innovation and the teachers’ tribute.

"Our teachers are the pillars of education,” Revilla pointed out. “Amid the new normal, they pave the way for our children to have the best learning opportunities. It is through our Gabay Guro grand gathering that we pay homage to the important role the teachers play in transforming the lives of the next generation.”

Fernandez acknowledged that all live performances have been severely affected by the pandemic. “Thank God for social media,” she said. “Thank God for WiFi, so we can perform virtually. I don’t have the proper equipment. If we want it badly, there’s a will, there’s a way.

“A lot are waiting for their chance to perform again. Hopefully we find ways for more virtual concerts, not just for the singers, but even for the band. We can make up for the lack of work. We all pray that this [pandemic] will be over soon.”

Velasquez, for her part, admits that she is getting used to doing virtual performances, although she attests that it’s also hard work. “Before, we simply waited for our turn when you mount a concert,” she said. “But now, basically, we are the cameraman, light man, we cue the minus one. It’s hard.

“I’m just grateful that I just get to work. God is still blessing us with work. With Ogie around, our partnership is not just as husband and wife, but also as artists. I’m still hopeful that someday, I’ll still be able to perform again onstage.”

Instead of giving away a house and lot this year, the Gabay Guro team will raffle off more cash prizes, laptops and tablets for the teachers who will be participating.

Through the years, Gabay Guro’s “Brigada Eskwela” has donated not just classrooms nationwide, but also bathrooms for boys and girls in schools, chairs, blackboards and electric fans in areas devastated by typhoons and earthquakes for cities and municipalities.

Revilla announced that in the last four months, Gabay Guro has expanded the functionality for teachers, students and even parents nationwide. In partnership with sponsors, Gabay Guro has launched an app for students’ workspace and even teachers can upload their lessons.

To officially launch the Gabay Guro app are brothers Rodjun and Rayver Cruz, with Ella Cruz in an explosive dance number.

To date, Revilla brags Gabay Guro has more than 3,000 scholars nationwide, with 2,000 who have graduated. This is being done with the Department of Education as partner. “We gave away tablets, laptops and WiFi nationwide, as far as Basilan and Siquijor in Mindanao.” Revilla disclosed.

The scholars get to meet PLDT-Smart chairman Manny V. Pangilinan over dinner. The honor students and scholars hold an annul dinner with MVP after their graduation.

For the last 13 years, the Gabay Guro training program has benefitted 400,000 teachers nationwide. “We send many children to schools,” Revilla said. “The teachers, instead of going abroad to work as domestic helpers, we are making an effort to make our teachers stay and work here.”

Revilla acknowledged that 2020 is indeed challenging times for everybody. But on Saturday, Gabay Guro will entertain the teachers in an afternoon of world-class music and performances by the country’s best and brightest. The event is expected to draw in over 50,000 teachers nationwide.