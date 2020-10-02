LOOK: Chariz Solomon welcomes third child

MANILA -- Comedienne Chariz Solomon has given birth to her third child, a baby boy she named Andreas.

Solomon shared the good news in her Instagram posts on Thursday, October 1, by posting her first photo with her newborn son.

It was last August when Solomon announced on social media that she's expecting a baby. On Instagram, Salomon posted photos showing her baby bump and her two children.

She also posted a snap from their DIY maternity shoot.

The comedienne is the sister of former "Pinoy Big Brother: All In" housemates, twin brothers Fourth and Fifth Solomon Pagotan.

Recently, her brother Fifth finished directing a movie starring Melai Cantiveros, Toni and Alex Gonzaga.