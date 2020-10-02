Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Chariz Solomon welcomes third child

Posted at Oct 02 2020 11:55 AM

MANILA -- Comedienne Chariz Solomon has given birth to her third child, a baby boy she named Andreas.

The comedienne is the sister of former "Pinoy Big Brother: All In" housemates, twin brothers Fourth and Fifth Solomon Pagotan.

Recently, her brother Fifth finished directing a movie starring Melai Cantiveros, Toni and Alex Gonzaga.

 

