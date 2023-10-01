The ABS-CBN Ball has returned after a four-year hiatus, and many fans were eagerly looking forward to witnessing their favorite stars on the red carpet at this year's event.

Dedicated fans of the Kapamilya stars observed that Anne Curtis, who had been a regular attendee at previous ABS-CBN Balls, was conspicuously absent from the event on Saturday.

Her nonattendance, however, was not without a reason.

A quick look at her Instagram profile would show that she is in France, where she attended the Paris Fashion Week.

Curtis, in particular, participated at the Loewe event as the brand launched its spring-summer collection.

“Loved this collection and getting to see my fave peeps I haven’t seen since Seoul. Merci @bryanboy for introducing me to THE brilliant @jonathan.anderson. What a way to kickoff [the Paris Fashion Week],” she wrote in the caption of one of her posts.

Before leaving for Paris, Curtis was on vacation in Hong Kong along with her husband Erwan Heussaff and their daughter Dahlia. With them in Hong Kong were Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico and their two kids.