First teaser for Nadine Lustre’s ‘Nokturno’ released

MANILA - The teaser for the upcoming film "Nokturno" starring Nadine Lustre has finally been unveiled.

As reported by Variety, the film delves into the legend of the Kumakatok, a figure from Filipino folklore that places a curse upon those who respond to their nocturnal knocking.

Lustre plays Jamie, who returns to her hometown due to mysterious killings caused by this curse. To survive, she must reconcile with her estranged mother Lilet (Eula Valdez) and confront their family's troubled history.

Aside from Lustre and Valdez, the movie also features Justin James Quilantang and Bea Binene.

“Nokturno” is directed by Mikhail Red, who also directed Lustre in "Deleter," the big winner at last year's Metro Manila Film Festival.