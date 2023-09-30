Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano at the red carpet

MANILA -- The Kapamilya love team of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano were the People's Choice: Stars of the Night at this year's ABS-CBN Ball held at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday.

Pangilinan and Mariano were also named People's Choice: Power Couple of the Ball, while Eian Rances and Anji Salvacion won Star Magic Fan Favorites.

Joshua Garcia and Kathryn Bernardo also took home prizes, as they were named Best Dressed by Metro.

For this year, voting was done via YouTube and KTX.

For this year, the ABS-CBN Ball hopes to highlight the company's gratitude to everyone who have been supporting the Kapamilya network amid the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and the franchise denial.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to the ABS-CBN Foundation, which has helped several students finish their studies.