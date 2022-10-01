What happened after Hermes in Korea 'turned away' Sharon Cuneta

Photo from Sharon Cuneta's vlog

MANILA – She was supposed to buy just a belt but Sharon Cuneta left a mall in South Korea with plenty of luxury items.

During her visit in South Korea, Cuneta wanted to purchase a belt from luxury brand Hermes but was “turned away” by a staff of the boutique.

The Megastar instead went to the nearby store of another luxury brand, Louis Vuitton, where she was accommodated.

Cuneta could be seen ending up buying many items from the luxury brand. She even received flowers and champagne from Louis Vuitton after her transactions.

“Nagpunta lang ako dito para bumili ng sinturon sa Hermes. Ayaw ako papasukin,” she said in her vlog.

Walking inside the mall with many orange paper bags, Cuneta passed by the Hermes store once again and told the staff that she bought everything from Louis Vuitton.

“No more. Look, I buy everything,” the veteran actress said.

Cuneta went to South Korea with her family in August.

In a social media post where she shared a clip of a samgyupsal meal, Cuneta called South Korea her “happy place.”

The actress-singer had been juggling major projects in recent months, notably her starring role in the “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and her “Iconic” concert tour in the US with Regine Velasquez.

