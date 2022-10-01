Kim Chiu dazzles as MEGA's big beauty issue cover



MANILA – Kapamilya actress and host Kim Chiu sizzled as the big beauty issue cover of fashion magazine Mega.

On Instagram, Chiu turned heads as the face of MEGA’s celebration of “everything that makes beauty authentic, powerful, and personal.”

In the October issue, the actress opened up about her insecurities and defining her artistry on own terms.

“From putting the spotlight on young beauty creatives who are unafraid to take risks for the sake of their art, to the industry bigwigs who are using their global platforms to raise awareness of the equal importance of physical and mental health, this month’s issue proves that beauty is about helping everyone confidently express themselves,” MEGA said.

This follows Chiu's return to the big screen with her boyfriend Xian Lim in the film “ Always”.

"Always," an adaptation of a South Korean movie, opened in cinemas nationwide last September 28.

She admitted that she could not wait for their fans to see her reunion movie with Lim after eight years.

Chiu and Lim were last paired in a movie back in 2014, in the romantic comedy “Past Tense.” However, they co-starred on television as recently as 2020, in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Love Thy Woman.”



