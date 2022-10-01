Photo from John Prats' Instagram account

MANILA – Actor and director John Prats is honored to become South Korean artist Jessi’s first solo concert director.

The Korean-American rapper held her first-ever concert in the Philippines, billed as “Zoom in Manila” on Friday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Prats could not help but to take pride in taking directorial duty in Jessi’s milestone.

“Did you know this was @jessicah_o first solo concert? What a privilege it was to be her first concert director, and it was my first time directing a K-pop concert. I'll never forget this,” Prats said on Instagram.

Prats was also grateful that Pinoy fans enjoyed the concert.

“To God be the Glory! Happy ako na nag enjoy kayong lahat sa Zoom in Concert ni @jessicah_o ! Until our next one! Mabuhay ang mga PINOY,” he added.

Jessi is best known for songs such as "Nunu Nana" and "What Type of X." Her latest single, "Zoom," became a viral hit and spawned a dance challenge on video-sharing app TikTok.

The actor celebrated his 30th year in the industry this year, remaining a Kapamilya through and through.

