Matthew Libatique on the set of "Don't Worry Darling" Warner Bros. "Don't Worry Darling"

As one of Hollywood's most in-demand cinematographers, Matthew Libatique is able to choose the projects that he devotes his time on.

For 'Don't Worry Darling,' it was an easy yes because he wanted to work again with actress-director Olivia Wilde.

Matthew Libatique and Olivia Wilde on the set of "Don't Worry Darling" Warner Bros. "Don't Worry Darling"

"I typically choose [projects] based on the screenplay and the director, and in this case, it was for both. I've worked with Olivia on a short film, and I got this chance to work with her again in something that had this much style and intention," Libatique shared.

"It was a great opportunity for me as the cinematographer to work with somebody so creative. And it’s visually interesting. It's rare to get both. I've been lucky I've had that happen a few times, but you don't always get both. The combination of the great screenplay and a great director."

Warner Bros. "Don't Worry Darling"

The Filipino American cinematographer previously collaborated with actor-director Bradley Cooper in 'A Star is Born' for which Libatique received his second Oscar nomination.

He received his first nomination for 'Black Swan,' directed by his long-time friend and collaborator Darren Aronofsky.

They recently reunited for another critically acclaimed film, 'The Whale,' starring Brendan Fraser.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Warner Bros. "Don't Worry Darling"

Libatique learned how to set up shots and develop his talent by filming karaoke videos when he was new in the industry.

"I worked really hard and I studied very hard. And I just did everything I could. Early on, I would shoot anything for anybody as long as they're paying for the film and the processing. So I had a work ethic that I got from my parents, and the same philosophy that brought them to the US is the same philosophy I've used my whole life which is that anything can happen in this country."

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Warner Bros. "Don't Worry Darling"

He admits that breaking into Hollywood was challenging when he was starting out.

"It didn't come without roadblocks and hurdles, of course. But I took solace in sharing sort of my experiences with not just Filipino Americans but also black Americans and Latino Americans and other Asian Americans because we all suffer from, or we all experience some of the similar things when we're trying to achieve something. But as specifically to being Filipino, there was very few going up when I was coming up. And now I meet more when I was coming up. There wasn't many, if any, so it's nice to see that I'm not alone anymore," Libatique said.

Chris Pine and Gemma Chan Warner Bros. "Don't Worry Darling"

'Don't Worry Darling' features a star-studded cast including Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan.