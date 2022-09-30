Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzno share a sonogram of their baby girl. Screenshot/ YouTube: Jessy Mendiola

MANILA — Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano shared on Thursday a sonogram showing the facial features of their first child, as the actress reached her sixth month of pregnancy.

The glimpse of their baby girl, whom they’ve nicknamed “Peanut” while inside Mendiola’s womb, was included in the first-time mom’s September 29 vlog.

As their doctor explained the features of the baby seen through ultrasound, Manzano quipped, “Thank you, Lord!” — to mean relief that the child appears to resemble his wife.

Mendiola replied that Peanut’s lips looked like Manzano’s. The latter joked, “Okay na, kahit sa ‘yo na lang!”

The checkup also confirmed that the baby is indeed a girl, and that she remains healthy and normal despite Mendiola’s earlier COVID-19 infection.

“Peanut is okay,” Mendiola said in her vlog. “Peanut is normal, even after my COVID infection. We’re just really grateful kasi si Peanut… Strong si Peanut. Normal ang growth niya, normal ang weight niya.”

“Sino kayang kamukha?” she added. “Ang importante healthy siya.”

In the vlog, Mendiola also revealed that she and Manzano intend to move to a new home that’s more conducive to nursing a newborn. She also shared preparations, including a virtual meeting with an interior stylist, for the baby’s nursery.

Mendiola and Manzano, who got married in February 2021, revealed being expectant parents in August this year.

