WATCH: Vic Sotto shows support for son Vico on 1st day of COC filing

Screen veteran Vic Sotto went to the Pasig City COMELEC office to show his support for his son, Vico Sotto, who was set to file his certificate of candidacy (COC) in the 2022 elections on Friday.

The incumbent Pasig mayor is seeking reelection, with Robert "Dodot" Jaworski Jr. as his candidate for vice-mayor.

In 2019, Vico ended the nearly 3-decade leadership of the Eusebios in Pasig, an undertaking that's been likened to the Biblical David and Goliath.

Asked by ABS-CBN News about his son's decision to run for a second term, the actor-TV show host replied: "Siyempre very proud dahil nakita kong maganda ang ginagawan niya at alam ko marami pa siyang magandang gagawin."

Vico is the "Prince of Comedy's" son with actress and former "Eat Bulaga" co-host Coney Reyes.