Toni Gonzaga's son Seve turns 5

MANILA --- Severiano Elliott or Seve, the son of actress Toni Gonzaga and director Paul Soriano turned 5 on Thursday, September 30.

Gonzaga turned to social media to mark the special day of her son as she posted a snap of their family on her Instagram Stories.

"Best day of the year for our family is Sept. 30!" she wrote in the post.

Also on Instagram, Toni's sister Alex Gonzaga shared her message for her nephew.

"Happy birthday Seve. Thank you for being the family’s source of joy! We love you so much! Tata will always be here for you if u want a cooler mom," Alex wrote.

Gonzaga and Soriano tied the knot in June 2015 after eight years as a couple. They welcomed Seve in September 2016.