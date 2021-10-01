Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- There's now a song for #plantitas and #plantitos.

The country's premiere OPM vocal ensemble The CompanY has released its newest single "Disco Plantito, Disco Plantita."

The lyric video of the feel-good track is now uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music. It's also available on various music streaming platforms.

It was composed by Moy Ortiz and Edith M. Gallardo and arranged by Gino Cruz and Moy Ortiz.

Star Music executive Jonathan Manalo produced the track.

In an earlier social media post, Ortiz announced that "Disco Plantito, Disco Plantita" will be included in the upcoming Pinoy Playlist Music Festival’s 2021 musical “Da Pinoy Pandemic Palabas.”

It is their follow-up to "Sumakabilang Puso," which was released in November last year.

The CompanY is composed of Ortiz, Annie Quintos, Sweet Plantado, and OJ Mariano.

