MANILA -- Musician Juan Karlos Labajo congratulated his girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz who finished as a runner-up in the 2021 Miss Universe Philippines pageant on Thursday.

Beatrice Gomez of Cebu was crowned the new Miss Universe Philippines, while Wroblewitz was named first runner-up.

"Congratulations kay Ms Pangasinan!!! Ikaw pa rin ang Ms Universe ko," Labajo wrote on Facebook.

In his Instagram Stories updates, Labajo can be heard cheering for his girlfriend while watching parts of the pageant on a laptop.

Labajo has been supportive of Wroblewitz's pageant journey and he even asked his followers to download the Miss Universe app and vote for her.

Wroblewitz is the only personality that the "Buwan" singer follows on Instagram. She was also featured in the music video for “Buwan,” which has earned more than 151 million views on YouTube.

Wroblewitz first made headlines in 2017 when she became the first Filipina to win "Asia's Next Top Model."

