Photo from Darren Espanto's Instagram account

Singer Darren Espanto warned his throng of supporters of an alleged poser who joins fan group chats and spreads false information about him.

Espanto took to Twitter to advise the public to be discerning and look for the verified badge which he has on his social media accounts.

“Hi, Darrenatics! May poser po ako na nakiki-join sa mga ilang group chats niyo who’s spreading fake news and rumors about me and my personal life,” he said.

“Just know that if it were me, meron naman kayong makikitang verified badge sa username ko. Thank you and beware of posers!”

Espanto returned to the Philippines two weeks ago after a short break in Canada with his family.

The singer, who rose to fame from “The Voice Kids”, immediately went back to work right after completing his quarantine.

He flew to Canada in August just before the strictest form of lockdown in the Philippines was imposed again.

Prior to joining "The Voice Kids," Espanto won a 2011 contest for young Filipinos dubbed "Pinoy Singing Sensation" in Calgary. He went on to compete in the grand finals of "The Next Star," a reality talent search which concluded in December 2012.

