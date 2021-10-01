Beks Battalion gets stellar billing in new Darryl Yap film



MANILA -- For a long time, the comedy trio of Chad Kinis, MC Calaquian and Lassy Marquez, now more popularly known as Beks Battalion, felt no pressure in doing movies. They were relegated to supporting roles, although they didn’t mind.

That's because the box-office results of the movie were not totally perched on their shoulders. They hardly felt the demands of promoting the movie, although they always agreed to be part of the promo blitz.

The 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) comedy entry, “The Mall, The Merrier,” that topbilled Anne Curtis and Vice Ganda, was the last comedy flick the trio starred in on the big screen, before they became known as Beks Battalion.

The viral YouTube vloggers credit comedian Vice Ganda for training and molding them into the kind of performers they are now. It’s about time they graduate into doing lead parts, too.

“Vice is very happy and supportive to all of us,” Calaquian told ABS-CBN News. “Very happy siya kung ano nangyayari sa career namin ngayon. Super happy at excited din ako dahil nakikita na ng tao ang kakayahan ng bawat isa sa amin.”

Beks Battalion enjoys stellar billing in their latest film, director Darryl Yap’s bizarre romantic comedy, “Ang Manananggal na Nahahati ang Puso,” with young stars Aubrey Caraan and Marco Gallo.

“Nakakakaba ‘yung ganitong position,” Calaquian admitted. “Dati kasi, wala kaming worry. Alam naman naming si Vice ang magdadala ng pelikula. Ngayon, binigyan kami ng pagkakataon na magkaroon kami ng chance na kami naman, nakakakaba din talaga.

“May responsibilidad kami na dalhin ang pelikula. Nakaka-pressure but at the same time, masaya kasi nagkakaroon ka ng opportunity na gusto mong mangyari din sa ‘yo.

“Kahit sinong artista, pinangarap na maging lead din at mapansin siya. Ibig sabihin nag-go-grow ka at tama ang ginagawa mo. Napapansin ka.”

After more than a year of rocking the YouTube universe, the successful Beks Battalion cannot be thankful enough that they are making their first collective film in “Ang Manananggal na Nahahati ang Puso.”

When the film was first offered to them, Beks Battalion readily gave their nod to the project. “Sino naman ang tatanggi?” Calaquian unabashedly asked. “Of course, gusto naming ma-experience si direk Darryl Yap. Tapos magkakasama pa kami. Alam kong hindi magiging mahirap, kasi sanay na kaming tatlo na magkakasama talaga.”

In the movie, Calaquian plays a role that hews close to his personality. “Anak-anakan ko dito sa Ang Manananggal na Nahahati ang Puso, si Aubrey,” he explained. “Maalaga din ako. In real life, ganu’n talaga ako. Enjoy kami at ang saya namin sa shooting.”

The role was offered to Kinis three years ago, when he was still shooting “Jowable,” starring Kim Molina. “Ang tagal kong hinintay itong ‘Ang Manananggal na Nahahati ang Puso’,” Kinis disclosed.

“Nakakatuwa lang na natuloy at nakasama ko pa sina Kuya MC and Kuya Lassy. Kakaiba ang roles namin, but the personalities are tailor-made for Beks Battalion, kaya nakakataba ng puso.”

Kinis started to work with Yap even when the latter was directing short films for his VinCentiments channel. “Every time I work with him, it was an awesome experience,” Kinis admitted. “Hindi nawawala ang paghanga ko sa kanya everytime. Napaka-henyo niya. Hindi siya nauubusan ng ideas. So hahanga ka talaga sa kanya.”

“Bago siya maging director, nagiging tao muna siya sa set. Pinapakita niya pagdating mo sa set, hindi siya director. Kaibigan mo siya, ka-chikahan mo. He will make you feel comfortable. Hindi lang sa cast, pati sa staff and production crew. It doesn’t feel like work. Para ka lang nakikipag-bonding sa pamilya mo.

“Sobrang sarap ka-trabaho ni Direk Darryl. Walang stress, walang pressure. You’re having fun, but at the same time, you have your role. Hindi ka niya pipilitin sa isang bagay na ayaw mo. Kung ano ang kaya mong ibigay, very open at very collaborative siya ka-trabaho. Walang isang basher ang tumama sa totoong pagka-tao ni direk Darryl.”

Working with Yap for the first time gave Marquez the jitters once they started shooting. “Madalas kasi sa amin ma-kwento ni Chad si Direk Darryl,” Marquez said. “When we learned na ito ‘yung first movie namin with him, sobrang oo agad kami.

“Sobrang excited ako pero at the same time, kinakabahan. Naghahalo ang dalawang emosyon talaga. Pero noong nasa set na kami, para lang kaming magka-tropa. Tawanan, lokohan. Napakagaan ng trabaho namin. Ibang klase ma-experience si Direk Darryl sa mga pelikula niya. Sobrang saya namin sa set.”

Yap undoubtedly challenges his actors. “Sobrang malikot ang isip niya,” Marquez added. “So kami, na-challenge din sa mga gagawin namin. But si direk, once magustuhan na niya ang ginawa mo, okay na sa kanya. So dapat, ibigay mo palagi ang best mo sa kanya.

“Ang gaan-gaan niya ka-trabaho. Hindi ka niya trato ng iba. Parang barkada lang kayo. Kaibigan ka niya. Makulit pagdating sa work at mahusay. Malawak ang isip, mapaglaro. Lahat nandoon na. Sobrang okay siya talaga. At the start, kinabahan ako, then nawala ang kaba. Na-excite.”

For his part, Calaquian was likewise excited to start working with Yap. “Kaming tatlo, we did good comedy films in the past, but here with Direk Darryl, naging actors kami. Kasi ‘yung hindi namin ginagawa before, nagawa namin dito sa ‘Manananggal.’ So natuwa ako. Binigay niya sa amin ang comedy, but at the same time, binigay din niya sa amin ang pagiging actor.”

Apart from comedy, Beks Battalion was made to sink their teeth into drama in ‘Manananggal,’ plucking them out from their comfort zone to explore a different genre. Yap lauded the trio for the acting they exhibited in his latest film.

“More than comedians, they are really actors,” Yap pointed out. “Marunong talaga sila sa drama. It is very rare to find comedians who have good timing in both comedy and drama. Napaka-galing nila.

“Individually, they are brighter to my eyes. I’ve been working with Chad na napakatalino. With Lassy, sobrang galing ang timing. MC is a good dramatic actor. Other directors should see him doing drama.”

Kinis found it unbelievable when Yap gave them encouragement to do drama. “Kaya niyo ‘to,” Yap told the trio. “Naparamdam niya ang tiwala na actor kami. Artista talaga kami. Lahat silang tatlo, ang galing nilang umarte dito.”

Kinis disclosed they waited long for this kind of big break in the movies and they cannot be any happier now that it’s within their grasp. ““Masayang masaya kami,” he asserted. “Para sa amin, kapag napansin ka, maraming trabaho na lalapit sa ‘yo. Bigla din ang mga nangyari. Nagulat din ako.

“Malaking factor din ang swerte, faith, prayers. Hindi ko maipaliwanag paano napunta sa amin ang ganitong role. Paano kami nabigyan ng ganitong chance. All I can do is to be thankful kung ano ang nangyayari sa buhay namin.”

Kinis wishes the same good career breaks to happen to their other friends in the business. “We always help each other,” he said. “Whenever may chance, we don’t leave people behind. Hangga’t kaya naming bitbitin ang iba naming mga kasama, gagawin namin.

“Matagal na namin hinihintay ang ganitong chance. So, kahit ano’ng role, gagawin ko ang trabaho. We will always grab the opportunity kasi trabaho ‘yun at manganganak at manganganak ‘yun.

“So dapat, paghusayan lang namin. Happy, excited at may konting pressure. Hindi ko mapagdugtong-dugtong paano nangyari ang lahat. All of a sudden, nandito kami. We just have to be happy and be always thankful. We will not stop . We want to immortalize our name. Hangga’t may napapasaya kami.”