

MANILA -- Actor Alex Diaz is one of the lead stars of "Glitter & Doom," an LGBTQIA+ musical which features songs from the award-winning duo Indigo Girls.

According to ABS-CBN News reporter MJ Felipe, Diaz will play the role of Glitter.

Diaz auditioned for the role and has been filming in Mexico City since September 9.

THIS JUST IN: Alex Diaz will star in an LGBTQIA+ musical movie entitled 'Glitter and Doom', featuring the iconic tunes of Grammy-winning folk duo Indigo Girls. @alexandermcdizz pic.twitter.com/nGSDIepDuS — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) October 1, 2021

According to a report from Deadline, "Glitter & Doom," follows the story of a "musician who wears charisma as camouflage and a carefree kid about to run away with the circus as they fall in love at first sight."

The film also stars Alan Cammish as Doom, and Lea DeLaria of "Orange Is the New Black," with cameos by Tig Notaro and Indigo Girls’ Amy Ray and Emily Saliers.

Ming-Na Wen of the "The Mandalorian" and Missi Pyle of "Y: The Last Man" are also part of the film.

The movie will be directed by Tom Gustafson from a screenplay by Cory Krueckeberg.

Indigo Girls are behind the hits "Power of Two," “Closer to Fine” and “Kid Fears.” The duo also work on various issue like LGBTQ advocacy.

In 2019, Diaz, a former MYX VJ, was involved in a controversy and came out as bisexual.