Toni Gonzaga's son Seve turns 4

MANILA – Celebrity couple Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano took to social media to mark their son Seve’s fourth birthday.

On Wednesday, both Gonzaga and Soriano shared adorable photos of Seve on Instagram where they greeted their only child.

“Happiest 4th birthday Seve! You have my heart forever,” Gonzaga wrote.

As for Soriano, he said: “HAPPY 4th BIRTHDAY SEVE!! @severianoelliott We LOVE YOU!!”

Based on Gonzaga’s succeeding posts, they also held an intimate gathering for Seve at The Monochrome in Nuvali, Laguna.

The celebration was attended only by their immediate family.

Back in April, Gonzaga said she and Soriano are making the most out of the enhanced community quarantine by spending more time with their son.

The actress said she is grateful to be able to watch Seve grow every single day.

"That's one thing that I'd like to say I'm grateful for in this situation... I'm just enjoying and cherishing this moment," she told Tim Yap in a video conference.

"He's only three years old once in his life, so I'm just enjoying every moment that I get," she added. "I don't think he'll ever remember our country experienced this pandemic or this crisis. I think what he will get from all of this, what he will remember from all of this, is that Mommy and Daddy were always home."

Gonzaga said she also explains the quarantine situation to her child.

"We told him prior to the lockdown that there's been a virus, that people are getting sick, that it's a serious situation. And every time the President has an address to the nation, we make sure that he watches it even if he doesn't understand what's going on," she said.

Gonzaga continued: "So every day, 'yun lang lagi sinasabi niya, 'When is the President going to say it's okay to go back outside? Is it okay na?' He always asks us every day, 'Is it okay na to go outside? Did the President say it's okay na?' So we keep telling him, 'He said not yet.'"